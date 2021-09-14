Excited to work with 'big guy Shaheen Shah Afridi', says Vernon Philander on coaching role with Pakistan

Former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander, who was added to Pakistan coaching unit for T20 World Cup 2021, expressed his excitement regarding his new role. The former world No. 1 ranked Test bowler praised Pakistan's skilful youngsters, including Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia legend Matthew Hayden and former South Africa quick Vernon Philander were on Monday appointed as Pakistan's consultant coaches for the upcoming T20 World 2021 in the UAE and Oman. The announcement was made moments after former captain Ramiz Raja was appointed as the 36th chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Talking about his new role, Vernon Philander, who retired from international cricket, aged 34, in January 2020, has expressed his excitement on the new role. Calling the opportunity "huge", the former No. 1 ranked Test bowler praised the skilful Pakistan pacers including the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and "big guy" Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“Ramiz obviously called me up and asked if I was interested in joining the Pakistan team. It is a huge opportunity which I couldn’t turn down. It’s also really exciting to work with a group of skillful youngsters,” Philander told IOL Sport.

“Mohammad Hasnain is a really talented young bowler, and of course, there’s the big guy Shaheen Shah Afridi. I saw quite a bit of them during the recent series against South Africa, and I am really excited to be working with them," he added.

Ramiz Raja had also praised Philander while making the official announcement.

“I know him (Philander) well, he understands the nuances of bowling and has a great record in Australia,” the 59-year-old told reporters.

Earlier, shortly after the announcement of Pakistan T20 World Cup squad, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis had stepped down from head coach and bowling coach position respectively. Former cricketers Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq have joined team management as interim coaches for Pakistan's white-ball series against New Zealand, which starts in Rawalpindi from September 17.