VIDEO | Ali Khan points towards the pavilion, gives Joshua Da Silva an aggressive send-off

Trinbago Knight Riders pacer dismissed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots opener Joshua Da Silva and gave him an aggressive send-off by pointing towards the pavilion. Patriots posted 147/7 in 20 overs on the board after Da Silva top-scored for his team with 50 runs which included five fours and a six.
Trinbago Knight Riders' Pakistan-born pacer Ali Khan wreaked havoc and scalped three wickets versus St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 30 of the Carriabean Premier League (CPL) 2021 on Monday.
The 30-year-old right-arm pacer helped TKR restict SNP at 147/7 in 20 overs. The USA-based cricketer got the wickets of opener Joshua Da Silva, Sherfane Rutherford and Fabian Allen. Among the three, Da Silva's dismissal off Khan has gone viral because of the wild celebration and send-off from the latter.
After dismissing Da Silva, who top-scored for his team with 50 runs, Khan roars in jubilation before pointing his finger towards the dressing room while Da Silva looks at him.
Caption this ... #SKNPvTKR #CPL21 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/dYDqJObVRn— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 13, 2021
In the 45 T20s prior to this match, Ali Khan has managed to take 45 wickets at an average of 25.80.
Later, SNP captain Dwayne Bravo and Rutherford scored 25 runs each and helped their team post 147 in the 20 overs quota.
