    Twitter reacts as Cameroon's Maeva Douma runs out four Uganda non-strikers on debut

    Cameroon, Botswana and Eswatini, are competing in an ICC event for the first time

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:39 PM

    Cameroon's 16-year-old fast bowler Maeva Douma ran four Uganda batters out for backing up at the non-striker's end during a Women's T20 World Cup African Region Qualifier fixture in Gaborone on Sunday, September 12. UAE slipped from 153/1 to 186/6, but eventually took the game by 155 runs.

    Ashwin is jealous now! :D :D 

    Four in one single match?? Nooo!! you must be kiddin' right??

    This is crazy AF! 

    Well!! You definitely have to now!

    This is new record toh!

    This is not at all fair!!

    Hahaha!

    A name to remember!

    You can't miss this!

