Twitter reacts as Cameroon's Maeva Douma runs out four Uganda non-strikers on debut

Today at 2:39 PM
Cameroon's 16-year-old fast bowler Maeva Douma ran four Uganda batters out for backing up at the non-striker's end during a Women's T20 World Cup African Region Qualifier fixture in Gaborone on Sunday, September 12. UAE slipped from 153/1 to 186/6, but eventually took the game by 155 runs.
Ashwin is jealous now! :D :D
4 Mankad dismissal in a single match by a single team and a single player Maeva Douma women's team cameron. https://t.co/lUdXSQ7PXB— Deepak Kumar Mahanta (@deepakalwaysurs) September 13, 2021
Four in one single match?? Nooo!! you must be kiddin' right??
Maeva Douma runs out 4 nonstriker batsmen trying to back up in Cameroon vs Uganda game.— Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) September 13, 2021
On debut too the 16 year old👍
Well done to him
Maeva Douma.— Janani (@njan85) September 13, 2021
These Uganda players didn’t learn after the first run out 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/1xZskPROTo
This is crazy AF!
Four batter run-out (Mankading) in a same inning.— Dilip Singh (@Statsdilip) September 13, 2021
Yesterday in women's T20 match played between Camroon vs Uganda..... Camroon bowler Maeva Douma made 4 batter Mankading run-out of Uganda team.@mohanstatsman
Well!! You definitely have to now!
Maeva douma I will remember the name 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/eDi32sT9wY— Kartik Murali (@kartikmurali) September 13, 2021
This is new record toh!
Most run-outs affected by a player without the help of other players in a Women's T20 innings (where recorded):-— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 12, 2021
4 - Sophie Luff in 2019
For Western Storm v Yorkshire Diamonds
4 - Maeva Douma in 2021
For Cameroon v Uganda (all 4 'run-out backing up'!)
(h/t: @bbctms, @_hypocaust)
This is not at all fair!!
Buckle yourself in. Four Mankads in an innings. Same bowler each time. Maeva Douma is my new hero. https://t.co/lV8b6E6aTr— Kit Harris (@cricketkit) September 12, 2021
Hahaha!
Maeva Douma is now my favourite cricketer. https://t.co/Bx2gE6MAVv— Kunal Tolani🏏 (@Kunal_jt) September 12, 2021
A name to remember!
Maeva Douma. What a hero. https://t.co/7WhXMTyKcw— Copernicus Cricket (@HeliocentCric) September 12, 2021
You can't miss this!
In case you don't follow women's cricket, a T20WC qualifier between Uganda & Cameroon saw Cameroon bowler Maeva Douma mankad 4 Ugandan batters.#T20WorldCup— Jeet Vachharajani🏏🎯 (@Jeetv27) September 12, 2021
- Maeva Douma
- Icc Womens T 20 World Cup African Region Qualifier
- Cameroon Women Cricket Team
- Uganda Women Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.