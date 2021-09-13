T20 World Cup 2021 | Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander appointed Pakistan coaches for T20 World Cup

Hayden, Australia’s two time ODI World Cup winner and part of their top-ranked Test team during the 2000s, doesn’t have any coaching experience, nor does Vernon Philander who was an integral part of South Africa’s Test outfit until his retirement last year.

"Matthew Hayden is Australian, and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself," Ramiz said. "It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performances an extra 10%. Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia."