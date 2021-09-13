T20 World Cup 2021 | Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander appointed Pakistan coaches for T20 World Cup

Today at 5:20 PM
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as consultant coaches for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. The announcement comes after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis had stepped down from their respective coaching positions last week.
Ramiz Raja, the newly-appointed PCB chairman, announced on Monday, September 13, that former Australia opener Matthew Hayden and former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander will join Pakistan’s coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
Hayden, Australia’s two time ODI World Cup winner and part of their top-ranked Test team during the 2000s, doesn’t have any coaching experience, nor does Vernon Philander who was an integral part of South Africa’s Test outfit until his retirement last year.
Ramiz, though, was confident that the two former cricketers will add great value to the setup.
"Matthew Hayden is Australian, and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself," Ramiz said. "It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performances an extra 10%. Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia."
The decision comes after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down from the head coach and bowling coach roles respectively last week. Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq have taken over from the duo on an interim basis for Pakistan's upcoming home series against New Zealand.
The Babar Azam led side will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a Group 2 Super-12 fixture against India on October 24 in Dubai.
