SL vs SA | South Africa's current team is at par with ones from the past, believes Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi believes that the current South Africa team is not as bad as people suggest, and that they will get better with time. Shamsi starred with the ball in his team's nine-wicket win in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 12, returning with 3/20 from his four overs.
South Africa took an unussailable lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on Sunday, thereby securing their third straight T20I series win after having beaten West Indies (3-2) and Ireland (2-1) recently. That was after they had lost each of previous five bilateral affairs.
Their 1-2 ODI series loss has pushed them further down in the 2023 World Cup Qualification race, but Tabraiz Shamsi believes that the side is good enough still, and demanded patience and understanding in times of transition.
"We're on a run of consecutive series so I don't think this team is rubbish," Shamsi said. "I think we are quite good. People speak about the great teams of the past. This team is on par with them.We might not have as many household names because we haven't played that much international cricket. It doesn't mean the players are not that good, just because they are not well known."
Shamsi, currently the top-ranked T20I bowler, returned with 4/20 as South Africa bundled out the hosts for 103 in the 19th over. The highlight of his spell was his brief duel with Dasun Shanaka, which ended with the latter's dismissal following a six off the previous ball. Shamsi stated that keeping emotions in control is key for a bowler, and that he's willing to do the containing job on days when wickets won't come easy.
"The emotions that go through your mind when someone smokes you like that… I don't think I can use the words going on in my head," he said. "But to be able to get the person out after that, that gives you a lot of satisfaction. The biggest change that came in my game is when I realised getting hit for six is part and parcel of my job. There's no embarrassment. If a guy hits me for a six, he hits me for a six, but I am coming back for him.
"I've realised my role is quite floaty. In the past I would be disappointed if I didn't pick up wickets. I've realised I don't always have to take wickets to influence the team. If people are playing me cautiously, I have the ability to bowl a cheaper spell."
The third T20I will be played on Tuesday, September 14.
