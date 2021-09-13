Right now I don't see why I can't play another summer, states James Anderson

The pacer who troubles batsmen with his outstanding swing bowling manages his workload quite well with enough gap between two Test series. Rotation Policy is another factor which has helped the cricketer in managing his workload. Anderson has not played any white ball cricket since the 2015 World Cup and that gives him plenty of recovery time for the longest format of the game. Expressing his views on the workload management Anderson said that the way he has looked after himself, he has a body of a 34 or 35-year-old.