Right now I don't see why I can't play another summer, states James Anderson

James Anderson, the 39-year-old England pace spearhead, bagged 15 wickets from 4 Test matches in the recently concluded Test series between India and England. Considering his age, there are always talks about his potential retirement in the cricketing circle. But, Anderson has cleared his stance and brought end to all the speculations, saying that he wants to play for at least one more summer.
"If I can still compete with the best then I feel like I can still offer something at this level. Right now I don’t see why I can’t play another summer," mentioned Anderson in his latest column in the Daily Telegraph. "I have enjoyed the battles with the opposition as well. They have come out on top a few times and so have I,". he further added.
The pacer who troubles batsmen with his outstanding swing bowling manages his workload quite well with enough gap between two Test series. Rotation Policy is another factor which has helped the cricketer in managing his workload. Anderson has not played any white ball cricket since the 2015 World Cup and that gives him plenty of recovery time for the longest format of the game. Expressing his views on the workload management Anderson said that the way he has looked after himself, he has a body of a 34 or 35-year-old.
"The number next to my name is old in sporting terms but my workload since the 2015 World Cup, which was the last time I last played white ball cricket, has been manageable. The gaps between Test series are long enough to recuperate and prepare for the next one. The way I have been looked after and the way I have looked after myself means I probably have the body of a 34 or 35 year old,"he concluded.
