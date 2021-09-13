Reports | Virat Kohli to step down as limited-overs captain after T20 World Cup

According to reports, India's all-format captain Virat Kohli will step down as the limited-overs skipper by handing over the baton to Rohit Sharma. It is reported that BCCI’s concern regarding Kohli’s failure to deliver an ICC trophy for India has led to serious discussions over his captaincy.

Virat Kolhi, who is currently leading the Indian side in all three formats is likely to step down as limited-overs captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE. According to the reports, it is known that Kolhi will continue as the Test captain while Rohit Sharma will take charge as the limited-overs skipper.

There have been serious discussions among cricket experts and fans to hand over at least T20I captaincy to Rohit Sharma. According to reports, Kohli has had discussions with Rohit and team management regarding the change of captaincy. Considering Kohli’s added pressure as skipper in all three formats and his failure to win ICC trophies, Rohit might get a chance to take the captaincy role in at least one format.

Times of India, quoting a BCCI claimed that Kohli "himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he's always been — the best batsman in the world."

Kohli is currently not at his best of form as he is struggling with the bat to score a century since 2019.

"Virat is also the first to realise that his overall responsibilities as captain across formats are taking a toll on his batting. He needs that space and freshness because he has a lot more to offer. If Rohit takes over as whiteball captain, Virat can continue leading India’s red-ball aspirations and work on his T20 and One-day batting. He’s just 32 and given his fitness, he will easily play top cricket another five to six years at least," the report continued.

It is also reported that BCCI is concerned about Kohli’s inability to win an ICC trophy for India has led to serious discussions over his captaincy in the limited-overs. Earlier, BCCI was also unhappy about his team selection for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in which India lost.

"The BCCI is deeply concerned about Virat Kohli’s captaincy, especially in the ICC tournaments because of his failure as a captain in the ICC events. In a meeting held by the BCCI office-bearers in July after the WTC Final, it emerged that a lot of BCCI officials are unsatisfied with Virat’s captaincy," MensXP reported.

Rohit Sharma has proved his mettle as captain by guiding Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles whereas Kohli is yet to win the title for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also, Rohit, an established Test opener now, has guided India to 15 wins in 19 matches as captain.