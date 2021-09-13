Reports | BCCI confirms offer to play two extra T20Is in England in 2022

Today at 10:02 PM
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the body has made a proposal to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for two extra T20Is in England next year, to cover up for the losses of the cancelled Manchester Test. The two teams are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in July 2022.
According to a Cricbuzz report. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has revealed that the board has offered ECB to add two T20Is to the originally scheduled three-match T20I series between England and India next year, as a solution to recover the losses from the cancellation of the Old Trafford Test.
Shah further added that the board is willing for a one-off Test too, leaving ECB with the choice to decide.
"It is correct that we have offered to play two extra T20Is when we visit England next July (only for the white-ball games). Instead of three T20Is, we will play five T20Is. Alternately, we will be willing to play one-off Test as well. It is up to them to choose either of the offers," Shah told Cricbuzz on Monday, September 19.
The Manchester Test was cancelled after four members of Indian support staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, were tested covid-19 positive last week.
The BCCI secretary said that he was unaware of ECB having approached the ICCs Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) for a swift decision. He made it clear that the games will only be played if the ECB does not demand a forfeiture.
Meanwhile, Shah also dismissed the reports which stated that India's captaincy across formats will be split between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
"There is no such proposal and the team is led by Virat and we are backing him," Shah said.
BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal too, had affirmed the same in a conversation with Cricbuzz earlier in the day.
"We are sensitive to the fact that such a proposal is not in the interest of Indian team when it will take part in a World Cup," he said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.