RCB’s Twitter handle restored hours after getting hacked

Today at 12:58 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday confirmed that the franchise’s Twitter account was restored after getting hacked ahead of the IPL 2021 second leg. RCB took to their official Twitter handle after resorting the account and said that the unendorsed posts from the hackers have been deleted.
Dear 12th Man Army, our Twitter account was compromised a few hours ago and we have now managed to get the access back. We condemn the tweet that the hackers put out and we do not endorse any content from that tweet, which we have now deleted. We regret the inconvenience caused,” RCB tweeted.
Earlier on Sunday, RCB captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who were on national duties in England arrived in Dubai for the second leg of IPL 2021. The two Indian starts will isolate themselves for six days before entering the team bio-bubble.
After 29 league matches, IPL 2021 was suspended on May 4 due to Covid-19 situation in India and several Covid-positive cases in Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp. Later, the BCCI took the decision of shifting the remaining matches to the UAE.
The second leg will kick off from Septemeber 19 and the RCB will play their first match of the resumed season against KKR on September 20.
