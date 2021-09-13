IPL 2021 | Haven’t done the job a captain needs to do, admits Eoin Morgan on his KKR stint

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan acknowledged that he hasn’t done justice to his job as captain, ever since having taken over from Dinesh Karthik midway through IPL 2020. KKR finished fifth last season, and are placed seventh on the IPL 2021 points table with two wins from seven games.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have released a documentary titled "We are KKR" in association with Amazon featuring top players, management personnel and coaches, which is available on the franchise’s YouTube channel.

The two-time champions didn't had the best of starts to the ongoing season during the first half, winning just two matches out of seven. They are currently placed at the seventh position in the points table, two points ahead of the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Skipper Eoin Morgan spoke about team’s and his performance in the first leg of the IPL 2021 and during the last season, as he reflected on his journey as captain.

“A captain is only judged by performance and it hasn’t been good. I haven’t done the job a captain needs to do. You can talk about captaincy in the level of leadership and the intricacy of it all day but ultimately a captain is judged by results,” stated Morgan in the documentary.

Former KKR captain, also a part of the documentary, believed that the team can make a comeback despite their poor start, as he rued the inconsistency shown during the India leg.

“It has been up and down. I think we have played some good cricket in patches but we haven’t been consistent. I think that’s why we are at this stage right now. I think we are definitely capable of better cricket. At various points of time different people have stood up and at times the main guys haven’t stood up,” Karthik said.

Head Coach Brendon McCullum asserted that the players need to trust their skills and performance will take care of itself.

“To be fair, I think we have to just go out and play and be able to put all the white noise to the side, just trust our skills,” McCullum said.

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin the second leg on September 20 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.