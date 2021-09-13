IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals rope in Ben Dwarshuis as replacement for Chris Woakes

Today at 1:56 PM
After Chris Woakes pulled out of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE, Delhi Capitals has announced Ben Dwarshius as replacement for the England all-rounder. Dwarshius, who plays for Sydney Sixers in the BBL, is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 85 scalps from 69 matches.
Ahead of the second half of IPL 2021 in UAE, Delhi Capitals have named Ben Dwarshius as replacement for Chris Woakes. Earlier, Woakes along with his England teammates Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Dawid Malan pulled out of the remainder of the IPL season citing personal reasons. Woakes clinched five wickets from three matches for Delhi Capitals during the first half of IPL 2021 in India.
Australian pacer, Ben Dwarshius who features for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL), is the sixth-highest wicket-taker with 85 wickets from 69 matches. Dwarshius also has a haul of 100 wickets in T20 cricket with his best figure of 4/13.
According to the statement from the Delhi Capitals franchise, Dwarshuis will be "joining the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble in the UAE soon". The 27-year-old pacer was earlier a part of the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) during the 2018 season in which he could not make it into the playing XI for the team.
The likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel, and Umesh Yadav, who were part of the England tour have reached UAE on Sunday and are currently undergoing a six-day isolation period before joining the team bio-bubble.
The Rishabh Pant-led side are the current table-toppers with 12 points from eight matches. The Delhi-based franchise will start their campaign against the Sunrisers on September 22.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.