IND vs ENG | Ganguly wants rescheduled Manchester Test to be fifth of the series

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wants the rescheduled Old Trafford Test between England and India to be played as the fifth match of the series, and not as a one-off Test. The game was called off hours before the toss on Friday, September 10, after growing covid-19 concerns within the Indian camp.

The match was called off with growing covid-19 concerns within the Indian camp, as four of their support-staff members - head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and assistant physio Yogesh Parmar - were tested positive before the game. India led the five-match series 2-1, following their 157-run at The Oval.

"We want the series to be completed as this will be our first series win [in England] since 2007," Ganguly told PTI.

"The BCCI maintains that Test cricket is the ultimate format, and we won't compromise it for anything. We are ready to play extra ODI and T20Is and that's not an issue. Just that the Test match that will be played later will be the fifth match of the series."

The fate of the series hangs in balance for now, with the England Cricket Board (ECB) having already written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make a call.

ICCs decision on this match, whether it is abandoned, forfeited or cancelled can have major implications on the series and also ECBs insurance cover. The World Test Championship 2023 points too, will be allotted accordingly.

India will tour England for three T20Is and as many ODIs next English summer, during which the rescheduled Test is likely be played. Ganguly will visit England next month and is expected to discuss on the issue with the ECB.