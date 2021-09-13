IND vs ENG | Ajinkya Rahane deserves another chance in Indian conditions, opines Virender Sehwag

While Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli showed some signs of returning to form, Rahane failed to score in the series barring his half-century at Lords. The India vice-captain averages just 19.57 in 11 test matches played in 2021, with two fifty-plus scores to his name. His overall Test average has dropped below 40 during the Test series against England in which he could only manage 109 runs at an average of 15.57. Cricket experts and fans around the world raised their voices to drop Rahane from the playing XI citing his poor performance with the bat. However, Virender Sehwag has batted for Rahane and stated that he should be given another chance in India.