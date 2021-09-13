ENG vs IND | The whole Manchester Test sequence needs better explanation, states David Gower 

David Gower expressed worries over IPL being one of the major factors in cancellation of the Manchester Test against India, pointing out that Virat Kohli had already mailed the BCCI on eve of the game. The match was called off after growing concerns over covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

The cancellation of the fifth Test between England and India at Manchester last week, has brought about divided opinions from various cricketing corners. The game was called off due to growing concerns within the Indian camp about the covid-19 outbreak, after four of their support staff members were tested positive.

While Ravi Shastri, India’s head coach, who was tested positive during the Oval Test, defended himself for attending the book event in response to criticism, Michael Vaughan pointed out the IPL second leg resumption as a major reason for India refusing to take the field.

IPL teams chartering planes .. 6 days quarantining required in the UAE .. 7 days till the tournament starts !!!! Don’t tell me the Test was cancelled for any other reason but the IPL .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 11, 2021

David Gower, the former England captain, said that the whole progression of events needed a better explanation, after the game was called off hours before the toss.

"Wow! No one, least of all I, saw that coming. It leads us into unprecedented territories,” Gower told Cricket.com. “I mean I know other matches have been abandoned… sometimes a few balls bowled and various other circumstances but to have the thing called off at the last moment – Virat Kohli e-mailed the BCCI at midnight the day before – the whole sequence of events needs explaining a little bit better."

Gower expressed his disappointment at the game being cancelled, and added that it was tragic as the IPL visibly seemed of more priority over the Test,

"I was up there on the first morning on my way to watch Day 1 to enjoy some cricket, talk to people about the game to talk about the hospitality. But by the time I got there, of course, the situation had rather changed," said Gower, England’s fifth highest run-scorer in Tests.

"The worrying thing for me is this: If the IPL was so very closely linked to this, then that to me is very disappointing because… I mean sound old, crusty, but for all those people like me and dare I say, Virat… the last time he was in England, he made a big point about how important Test match cricket is to him… So, for all of us who like Test cricket and value it as the best part of the game, to see a Test abandoned like this was tragic."

The ECB, meanwhile, have already written to the ICC to start the adjudication process on the game.