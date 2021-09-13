Brendan Taylor to retire from international cricket
Today at 8:55 AM
Former Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor on Sunday announced that the final ODI against Ireland will be his last international match. Taylor took to Twitter and said that his goal was to always leave the team in a better position since his debut in 2004, adding cricket taught him to be humble.
Brendan Taylor, who has played 34 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 45 T20Is for Zimbabwe announced his retirement on Sunday and released an official statement on his social media handles. The Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman will bring an end to his 17-year long career with his 205th ODI, which is against Ireland on Monday, September 13.
The former Zimbabwe skipper made his debut in international cricket in 2004 and he became one of the regular cricketers in the playing XI in the national side. Taylor who has played 204 ODIs and scored 6,677 runs so far, is just 111 runs behind Andy Flower, to become the highest run-getter in ODIs for Zimbabwe. The 34-year-old stated that he is leaving International cricket with a heavy heart. He further added that his goal was to leave the team always in a better position and he had done that for Zimbabwe.
"It's with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country," he wrote. "17 year's of extreme highs and extreme lows and I wouldn't change it for the world.
Forever grateful for the journey. Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tOsYzoE5eH— Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) September 12, 2021
"It's taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long. To wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field.
"My goal was to always leave the team in better position as to when I first arrived back in 2004 , I hope I have done that."
Brendan Taylor’s first assignment as Zimbabwe captain came in 2011 and he continued it till 2014 before he once again stepped into the role earlier this year. Taylor will adieu to international cricket with 2320 runs from 34 Test matches, and 934 runs from 45 T20Is.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.