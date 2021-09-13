Brendan Taylor to retire from international cricket

The former Zimbabwe skipper made his debut in international cricket in 2004 and he became one of the regular cricketers in the playing XI in the national side. Taylor who has played 204 ODIs and scored 6,677 runs so far, is just 111 runs behind Andy Flower, to become the highest run-getter in ODIs for Zimbabwe. The 34-year-old stated that he is leaving International cricket with a heavy heart. He further added that his goal was to leave the team always in a better position and he had done that for Zimbabwe.