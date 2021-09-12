VIDEO | Evin Lewis' rocket boundary lands into a paint box in CPL 2021

Hard-hitting batsman Evin Lewis of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots slammed a 52-ball 102 not out and helped his team gun down a 160-run target in just 14.4 overs and for the loss of just two wickets.

The southpaw attacked the Trinbago Knight Riders bowlers from the word go and along with his opening partner Chris Gayle , stitched a 67-run partnership in just six overs. Gayle departed after a handy 18-ball 35 knock, however, Lewis, who was recently named in West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, kept sending the ball outside the boundary ropes.

The 29-year-old's innings was studded with 5 fours and 11 sixes. A clip of one of Lewis' bloundary has gone viral. In the clip, a ball, handsomely pulled by the Trinidad-born, can be seen landing into a paint box. Trinbago Knight Riders' New Zealand star Colin Munro can be seen fetching the ball out of the box.

"Feeling very good. It was a lot of hard work, lot of sacrifice and finally I did it. I still have it in mind (about Pollard denying him a century in CPL in an earlier season) and wanted to do well against TKR. We lost the last three games and we wanted to show that we are here to stay," he said after the match.