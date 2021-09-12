Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka stumble from 59/2 to 103 all-out against South Africa

Today at 8:33 PM
Sri Lanka were well placed at 59/2 in the eighth over after having opted to bat during the second T20I against South Africa in Colombo. However, the hosts were dented significantly by the Proteas spinners, who collectively bagged nine of the 10 wickets to bundle them out for 103 in the 19th over.
Honestly speaking
Such a pathetic team of #SriLanka . #SrilankaCricket has entered in 1980's era #SLvsSA #SouthAfrica— ibrar sandhu 💙🗼🇵🇰 (@sandhu_ibrar) September 12, 2021
True
103-9🤦🏻♂️ even after a pretty good start in the powerplay! Damn it @OfficialSLC 🤦🏻♂️we cant go play the t20 world cup performing like this at our own home🤦🏻♂️!#slvssa #Cricket #T20WorldCup #SrilankaCricket— Zain Asghar (@_zain3104) September 12, 2021
Shocking indeed
🤮🤮🤮🤮 #srilankaCricket . Not just the skill but their inability to apply some sense is really shocking .— Super⭐️ Fan 🦁 (@Ravianenenu) September 12, 2021
Completely Clueless cricket
Maybe! Who knows?
Would the Sri Lanka T20 team perform better if they stuck with the recent ODI team?— Treveen Dexter Perera (@TreveenDexter) September 12, 2021
Taking out the senior players with disappointing results.#SLCvSA #SrilankaCricket #Cricket
Exactly
Outside of KJP and Chandimal on occasion it genuinely looks like we have no specialist batsmen. #SLC #SrilankaCricket— Rajinda (@princeraji03) September 12, 2021
Consistency is key
Wanidu's poor batting performance continues. For me, he looks bit overconfidence and growing some ego within himself. Officials should guide these talented players on how to be consistent #SLvSA #SrilankaCricket— Ruwan Gamage (@mgcruwan) September 12, 2021
Performance needs improvement
On a lighter note
Rain of Sri Lanka is so weired 😂#SlvsSA #SrilankaCricket— Kumitha_Astro (@KumithaAstro) September 12, 2021
