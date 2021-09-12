 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka stumble from 59/2 to 103 all-out against South Africa

    Sri Lanka lost their last eight wickets for 44 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:33 PM

    Sri Lanka were well placed at 59/2 in the eighth over after having opted to bat during the second T20I against South Africa in Colombo. However, the hosts were dented significantly by the Proteas spinners, who collectively bagged nine of the 10 wickets to bundle them out for 103 in the 19th over.

