 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts after dog hilariously invades play during a Women’s T20 game in Ireland

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Dazzle the new intruder after Jarvo 69

    Civil_Service_North_Twitter_Handle

    Twitter reacts after dog hilariously invades play during a Women’s T20 game in Ireland

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:33 PM

    A dog hilariously invaded play during a Clear Currency Women's All-Ireland T20 fixture between Bready Cricket Club and Civil Service North of Ireland CC on Saturday. The dog got hold of the ball and went for a run-around, before finally stopping on being embraced by the non-striker Aoife Fisher.

    JARVO 2.0

    Hahaha! 

    Only intruder nobody should complain about!🐕 😊

    Hahaha! Cutest thing on internet today!

    Well! He gotta be now.

    Won many hearts today!

    Lol!!!

    Exactly!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down