Twitter reacts after dog hilariously invades play during a Women’s T20 game in Ireland

Today at 3:33 PM
A dog hilariously invaded play during a Clear Currency Women's All-Ireland T20 fixture between Bready Cricket Club and Civil Service North of Ireland CC on Saturday. The dog got hold of the ball and went for a run-around, before finally stopping on being embraced by the non-striker Aoife Fisher.
JARVO 2.0
You can make quite a lot of ground on four legs 🐕 😊— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 12, 2021
(Video courtesy @IrishWomensCric) pic.twitter.com/KSfNMUvxS0
Hahaha!
Why don't they stop the game for a while and play fetch with the doggy😅😅— Abhinav Banisetti (@imabhinav_3) September 12, 2021
Only intruder nobody should complain about!🐕 😊
Jarvo type 😅— मेहरान 🇮🇳 (@mehranzaidi) September 12, 2021
Hahaha! Cutest thing on internet today!
Better than Jarvo. One intruder no one would complain about.— RÖY (@19AJR) September 12, 2021
Well! He gotta be now.
Jarvo is jealous now— Haider (@Haider__alixx) September 12, 2021
Won many hearts today!
September 12, 2021
Lol!!!
So Cute. Jarvo is Non Human Version.— Naveen Roy (@naveenroy1) September 12, 2021
Exactly!
Jarvo 2.0— Ali (@Ali01069996) September 12, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.