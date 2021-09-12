T20 World Cup 2021 | Theekshana, Jayawickrama named in Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup squad

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, who has represented Sri Lanka in one Test and five ODIs but is yet to play a T20I, was also included. Top-order batters Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Kamindu Mendis were the other notable picks, the latter also boasting a skillset of ambidextrous finger-spin. Experienced spinner Akila Dananjaya has been named in the reserves alongside Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando.