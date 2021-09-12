Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are the toughest batsmen to bowl, admits Trent Boult

In a show named ‘Around The Wicket with Danish Sait’ Trent Boult confessed that Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, and KL Rahul are the toughest batters he has ever bowled in his career. The Kiwi pacer further added that he enjoys bowling to PBKS' Chris Gayle, who is very intimidating as a batsman.

Mumbai Indians' New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has named Rohit Sharma. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul on being asked about the toughest batsmen he has bowled against in his career. Boult said that Rohit Sharma is an incredibly destructive player and it is very intimidating to bowl to Chris Gayle.

“I enjoy bowling to Chris Gayle but at the same time, it’s very intimidating. Rohit Shama is an incredibly destructive player. I also think that KL Rahul is a phenomenal player as well,” he said.

The left-handed pacer will be playing his first T20 World Cup since 2014. Boult picked four wickets from two matches in the 2014 edition. Explaining his feelings about playing after such a gap Boult said that competing in the ICC tournaments is always exciting.

“Seems a long time ago. The tournament gives you a big platform on the world stage. Competing in the ICC tournament with the best players in the world is always really exciting. I am already in Dubai and it is hot,” he stated.

Sharing his bond with teammate Tim Southee, Boult said that Southee is his best friend in the dressing room and best bowling partner on the field. Commenting on their bond, Boult said that the duo knows each other for a huge span of 15 years and they always have fun in the dressing room.

“Tim Southee is my best friend in the dressing room. I have known him for a long time, 15 years. We have some great fun together,” he revealed.

The pacer also revealed that Southee is his best bowling partner on the field.

“Tim Southee and myself is a nice combination. He swings the ball in and I try to swing it the other way. It has worked for us over the years,” he explained.

New Zealand won the World Test championship (WTC) this year beating the Indian team by 8 wickets. Talking about the feeling of winning the elusive title, Boult called the feeling "amazing".

“It’s an amazing feeling. A campaign for two years and to put together our game plan for six days of the Test match was good. We enjoyed the celebrations,” he concluded.