Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate to retire at the end of 2021

Netherlands and Essex all-rounder Ryan Ten Doeschate has decided to retire from all forms of cricket at the end of 2021. The 41-year-old cricketer has been selected for the Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, which will be hosted by Oman and UAE from October 17.
Ryan Ten Doeschate has decided to retire from his professional cricketing career at the end of the year. Doeschate has been selected in the national squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, and was in prime form for Essex recently.
The all-rounder, who last played an ODI during the 2011 World Cup, has 1541 runs at an outstanding average of 67, while also bagging 55 wickets with his right-arm medium pace in the format. In 22 T20Is between August 2008 and November 2019, he has amassed 533 runs and has taken 13 wickets.
“From the bottom of my heart, I'd like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex during my time at the Club. It's been the greatest professional experience to grow in this environment, to watch the organization and the individuals within it evolve and become something that I am extremely proud to have been a part of,” the cricketer said in an official statement issued by Essex. "We've shared some remarkable times but for me, the biggest achievement has been making a home away from home.”
Netherlands are placed alongside Sri Lanka, Ireland and Namibia in Group A for the Qualifiers round of the upcoming T20 World Cup. They will start their campaign on October 18 against Ireland in Dubai.
