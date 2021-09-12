Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate to retire at the end of 2021

“From the bottom of my heart, I'd like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex during my time at the Club. It's been the greatest professional experience to grow in this environment, to watch the organization and the individuals within it evolve and become something that I am extremely proud to have been a part of,” the cricketer said in an official statement issued by Essex. "We've shared some remarkable times but for me, the biggest achievement has been making a home away from home.”