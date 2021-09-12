IPL 2021 | Shreyas Iyer's return makes Delhi Capitals even stronger, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has stated that the already well-balanced Delhi Capital’s side has become even stronger with the return of Shreyas Iyer, who had missed the IPL's first half with shoulder injury. The Capitals will resume their campaign against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

With the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE just around the corner, all eight teams are gearing up for the much-awaited tournament. The Delhi Capitals are currently the top-ranked team in the league with six wins from first eight matches.

The Capitals are also bolstered with Shreyas Iyer’s return to the setup after the latter was ruled out of the first leg of the IPL due to a shoulder injury. Shikhar Dhawan believes that Iyer's return was will add to the strength of the already balanced DC side for the second leg of the IPL.

"We were in a certain flow in the first half of the season and then that flow was broken once the tournament was suspended. So we have to rebuild our energy and get back on the flow we were in. The good thing is that our team is well balanced and Shreyas Iyer is back in the side as well, so our team is even stronger now,” Dhawan said.

"It's very important to start on a high note. We need to do well from the first match itself and therefore, we are working very hard for our first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. We have to bring our hard work into effect during matches and produce great results.''

The 33-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer during the first leg of the IPL, having scored 380 runs from eight outings during the first half of the season. He is confident of carrying the form forward and that his team will quickly adapt to the challenging weather conditions.

"It's great to be back. There's a great environment within the team. All the boys are working very hard and I am looking forward to the IPL season. I am very excited to play the upcoming matches,” he stated.

"We'll beat the heat as well. It takes some time to get used to the humidity here since w were indoors for a while. But we've been doing this for so many years so we'll definitely beat the heat," he added before signing off

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, September 22.