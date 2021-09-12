IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings players land in the UAE ahead of second leg

Today at 12:17 PM
Ahead of the second leg of the IPL 2021, CSK players Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Moeen Ali have landed in the UAE. Delhi Capitals players Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw - all part of England tour - also reached the Gulf nation.
After a premature end to the 5-Test series between India and England due to outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp and the resultant cancellation of the last match in Manchester, IPL stars have started landing in the UAE - venue for the second leg of the IPL 2021, which starts on September 19.
Mumbai Indians players inclung captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were the first ones to arrive in the UAE on Saturday.
Now, official Twitter handles of Chennai Super Kings (CSk) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have also posted pictures of their players arriving in the Gulf nation.
Indian trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Cheteshwar Pujara arrived alongside their CSK teammate and England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
Jadeja, Shardul and Thakur showed good form in England Tests. Pujara hit 227 runs at 32.42, Jadeja made 160 runs including a fifty while Shardul scored 117 runs in two Tests at 39.00 with two half-centuries to help India win two games in the five-match series.
There was good news for Delhi Capitals as well. Seven of their Indian stars including team's Rishabh Pant landed in the UAE on Sunday. Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and Ravichandran Ashwin were all smiles while posing for the camera.
Players from both the teams will undergo 6-day quarantine now.
