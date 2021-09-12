IND vs ENG | English papers will never say or write anything good about Indian team, asserts Sunil Gavaskar

Following the cancellation of the fifth and final Test between India and England, Sunil Gavaskar has hit back at English media reports accusing Virat Kohli's men of refusing to take the field. Gavaskar minced no words and said that English dailies can never write anything good about Team India.

Indian cricket team faced a lot of backlash after the cancellation of the fifth Test match of the ongoing series between India and England. After India’s assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Covid-19, the fifth and final Test was cancelled on Friday, 10 September. Prior to the match, several reports suggested that the Indian players refused to play the match. Reflecting on the matter, Sunil Gavaskar stated that such reports are only in English papers and went on to add that these papers never write anything good about the Indian cricket team.

“Reports that suggest the Indian players refused to play the match, I want to know who it was? These reports are only in English papers. They will never say or write anything good about the Indian team; they will always hold them responsible. Please find what is the truth and then point fingers." Gavaskar commented on Sports Tak.

He further opined that the way Indian team were playing they were in the lead with 2-1 and the team would have tried to register a 3-1 series win.

"Our players worked so hard to lead the series 2-1. And in Manchester, their bowlers would have been aided… why wouldn't they want to play? They would want to play the match because they can win the series 3-1. So I will never believe that Indian players refused to play the 5th Test. If these reports are true, then the BCCI needs to officially say, that 'Yes, our players said that they won't play'. Else, I would request not to make such claims without any proof," the ‘Little Master’ added.

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli’s action outside the field has also come under the scanner after the cancellation of the Manchester Test. According to reports, the Kohli-Shastri duo attended the public event in London for the book launch of India’s head coach.

“How does anyone know that it happened during the book launch? Because even after the book launch, when players were tested, they were negative. From what I've heard, the tests that took place on the eve of the match were all negative. So if none of our players were positive, what was the problem?," Gavaskar shared his views on Sports Tak.