ENG vs IND | Jasprit Bumrah has been a sensational Test-match bowler, remarks Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev was in all praises for the "sensational" Jasprit Bumrah, who became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 Test wickets during the fourth Test against England at The Oval last week. Bumrah reached the mark in just his 24th game, one better than India's 1983 World Cup winning captain.
Kapil Dev has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for becoming the quickest Indian to get to the 100 Test wickets milestone. During the fourth-Test against England at The Oval, Bumrah cleaned up Ollie Pope to get to the mark in his 24th Test, bettering Kapil’s record who did it in 25.
Kapil praised the India speedster for his consistent run in Test cricket ever since his debut.
"I would really like to praise Bumrah because I know what it takes to pick 100 wickets on such surfaces, to go with the fact that it's not easy to bowl with that kind of action. Despite that, he has made such an impact for the Indian team. Hats off to him," Kapil toldf on ABP News.
Kapil, who was the leading wicket-taker in Tests at the time of his retirement in 1994, with as many as 434 scalps, was mighty impressed with Bumrah’s performance across various countries.
"When he began, we wondered whether he would be able to play Test cricket for India. Of course, he was good in ODIs and T20Is, but ever since he entered the cauldron of Test cricket, he's been sensational... be it in West Indies, Australia or England. You can say that he is the world's top bowler," he said.
"Absolutely brilliant. I keep saying that our pitches have become a lot more favourable. That is why so many fast bowlers are emerging in our country. Despite not having their main strike bowler, India have the type who create an impact. This is when Bhuvneshwar is not even there."
