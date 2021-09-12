Current India batting line-up not as strong as Tendulkar, Dravid, Ganguly, Laxman and Sehwag, says Shane Warne

India is one of the best Test sides in the current era. They won against Australia in Australia with a second-string side. Also, were leading 2-1 against England when the fifth and final Test match in Manchester was called off.

On the tour, only the batting was an issue for the Indian team. The team was bundled out for extremely low scores of 36 and 78 against Australia and England respectively in the span of just 10 months. Commenting on the overall batting composition of the Indian team, Warne rated Virat Kohli high but said that the current batting line-up was nowhere close to the class and quality of the line which consisted of Sachin Tendulkar , Rahul Dravid , VVS Laxman , Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag .

“Their batting is nowhere near as strong as Dravid, Ganguly, Laxman, Tendulkar, Sehwag. Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen on the planet, if not the best across all forms, but when you see that top five of Sehwag, Ganguly, Dravid, Laxman, Tendulkar, that isn't bad. I don't think you can say that it's the best batting Indian side," Warne said on Sky Sports.

Rohit Sharma has shown a massive improvement in foreign conditions against England in aspects of technique as well as run-scoring. The Mumbai-based cricketer scored 368 runs in 4 Test matches with an impressive average of 52.57. Not in his best form but Virat Kohli also managed to score two fifties on the tour. Taking note of the same, Warne said that Kohli and Rohit are two standout players in the Indian team and the pace attack of the team can win matches for the team in any condition.