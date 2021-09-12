Bangladesh's winning mentality will be helpful during T20 World Cup 2021, says Shakib Al Hasan

Today at 10:10 AM
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has said that the winning mentality developed by Bangladesh in the last few months will have the team execute their plans confidently during the T20 World Cup 2021. Shakib added that Bangladesh squad will arrive in Oman 15-16 days ahead of the tournament.
Riding high on the confidence of two back-to-back T20I series win against Australia and New Zealand, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has said that team's newly-developed "winning mentality" will be helpful during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.
The Bangla Tigers will arrive in Muscat at least two weeks ahead of their first match, while Shakib and pacer Mustafizur Rahman will be playing the IPL's UAE phase, which the 34-year-old feels will help him collect intelligence for the team.
"I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone," Shakib said. "We will be spending time in those conditions, play matches too. Mustafiz and I can share the experience with the rest of the team. We will understand the other players' mindset, what they are thinking about the World Cup, and then report it back to our players," the former captain was quoted saying by ESPNcricinfo.
"Our team will be in Oman at least 15-16 days before the World Cup, which is enough time for acclimatising with conditions and wickets. I don't think pitches and conditions here will have any impact over there. We have built a winning mentality, which will help us be confident in the World Cup," he added.
ICC @T20WorldCup 2021— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 9, 2021
Bangladesh Squad#BCB pic.twitter.com/iMTeyoM5sD
Bangladesh are scheduled to kick off their campaign against Scotland on October 17 in the qualifier stage. Eight teams have been divided in 2 groups - A and B - and the top two teams of the each group will move into the Super 12s stage. Bangladesh are pitted in Group B alongside Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea.
