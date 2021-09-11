WBBL 2021 | Amelia Kerr withdraws from Women's Big Bash League to focus on mental health

New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr has decided to withdraw her name from the upcoming season of Women’s Big Bash League to continue her focus on mental health. She had earlier withdrawn from the limited overs tour of England consisting of three T20Is and five ODIs, citing mental health reasons.

Amelia Kerr has been an integral presence at the Brisbane Heat for the last two seasons of the WBBL. She played 30 matches for the Brisbane, and aggregated 204 runs at 14.57, a with strike-rate of 110.27. She has also taken 31 wickets with the economy of 5.80 and strike-rate of 20.84.

This time however, the Heat will be without the services of the 20-year-old, who has taken an extended break to focus on her mental well-being.

"I am making really good progress and want to keep that going. It's a tough decision as I love representing the Brisbane Heat and can't speak highly enough of the support team and players.

"I will be following the tournament with great interest and cheering the team on from New Zealand," Kerr said in a statement

The leg-spinner from Wellington announced herself at the international cricket when she was only 16. She smashed the highest score in Women’s One Day International Cricket history at the age of 17, when she hit 232 against Ireland and bowled a spell of 5-17 with the ball.

Brisbane Heat Head Coach Ashley Noffke, who has been in touch with Kerr, her family members and her wider support network, has fully supported her decision.

"We have been in regular contact with Melie, her family and wider support network and fully understand and support the decision she has made," Noffke said.

"She has been honest and brave with her decisions and the Heat will be ready and willing to assist her in the future, whether for a return to playing or simply as part of her Australian circle of friends and team-mates who will happily do what is best for her."

Heat now has an overseas slot vacancy in the squad. The tournament will begin on October 14, with Sydney Sixers taken on Melbourne Stars at the SCG.