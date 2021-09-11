VIDEO: Imad Wasim falls on the pitch but not before clearing the boundary rope for a massive six

Today at 10:03 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday fell on the crease while chasing a wide delivery but still managed to clear the long-off boundary for a six. The 32-year-old went on to hit 27 runs off 10 balls as the Tallawahs posted 211, winning the match vs St Lucia Kings by 55 runs in the end.
Opener Kennar Lewis gave Jamaica Tallawahs the perfect start slamming a 24-ball 56, however, there was a loss in momentum soon after the departure of the hard-hitting right-hander. Andre Russell walked in to bat at No.5 and scored 31 off 15 but fell to Jeavor Royal on the first ball of the penultimate over.
The onus shifted to Imad Wasim, the Jamaica Tallawahs' Pakistani all-rounder, who did not disappoint and went berserk to hit 3 sixes and a boundary en route his 10-ball 27 which helped his team post a solid 211 total on the board.
A clip of Wasim hitting one of three sixes has gone viral. On the second ball of the final over, pacer Kadeem Alleyne pitches a delivery wide of Wasim but only for the southpaw to successfully chase it and send the delivery over long-off for a six. In the video, the 32-year-old can be seen falling on the pitch while making the valiant effort.
Imad wasim today In CPL— 𝙷𝙰𝙼𝚉𝙰 𝙲𝙷𝙰𝚄𝙳𝙷𝙰𝚁𝚈 (@_Hamxa19) September 10, 2021
27* runs on 10 balls (3 sixes & 1 four)
3 wickets in 4 overs
Look at that shot by IMAD 🤯🔥😍#CPL21 pic.twitter.com/lesJQWutO8
Imad Wasim later shined with the ball as well, taking three wickets in his four overs quota. His all-round performance helped Tallawahs win the match comfortably by a 55-run margin.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.