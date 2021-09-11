T20 World Cup 2021 | Great opportunity awaits Suryakumar Yadav, says Salman Butt

Today at 3:07 PM
Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has stated that it is a great opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to announce himself on a grand stage. Salman Butt further added that if a player is able to win the game for his side in the World Cup, the cricketer will be remembered forever as a hero.
The BCCI on Wednesday announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE which is scheduled to begin on October 17. Since the announcement, there have been murmurs on social media regarding the exclusion of few big names. However, the inclusion of few names have been welcomed by cricket experts and fans all around the world.Suryakumar Yadav, the stylish Mumbai Indians batsman, was one of those names.
The 30-year-old recently had an impressive outing against Sri Lanka as he made crucial runs in the ODIs and T20Is. The right-hand batsman has so far played four T20I matches and scored 139 runs with an impressive average of over 46. Butt was highly impressed with the decision of BCCI to include Suryakumar in the Indian squad. The former Pakistan captain has declared that it is a great opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to display his talent on a grand stage.
“The World Cup or any other big tournament is an opportunity for youngsters to prove themselves on the grand stage. If they are able to win games for their team in the World Cup, they definitely become heroes and people to be remembered. Their careers get launched on a very high note. It is a great opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to announce himself on a grand stage. Not only Suryakumar Yadav, but also people like him, who are part of other teams,” Butt said, speaking on his YouTube channel.
India playe their first match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24.
