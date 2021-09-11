T20 World Cup 2021 | Great opportunity awaits Suryakumar Yadav, says Salman Butt

“The World Cup or any other big tournament is an opportunity for youngsters to prove themselves on the grand stage. If they are able to win games for their team in the World Cup, they definitely become heroes and people to be remembered. Their careers get launched on a very high note. It is a great opportunity for Suryakumar Yadav to announce himself on a grand stage. Not only Suryakumar Yadav, but also people like him, who are part of other teams,” Butt said, speaking on his YouTube channel.