Reports | RCB to arrange chartered flight for Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj

The uprising Covid-19 concerns in the Indian camp resulted in the cancellation of the fifth Test match between India and England in Manchester on Friday. Ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021, most of the franchises have started their training in the UAE.

While CSK are trying to arrange commercial flight tickets for their players in England, as per reports RCB have arranged chartered flights on Saturday night for Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj to fly out from Manchester.

The second half of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin in UAE on September 19 and the players will have to undergo a six-day isolation period before joining their respective team bio-bubbles.

"Yes, we have arranged a charter flight for Virat and Siraj, both of them will be flying out at 11:30 PM UK time on Saturday and they will reach Dubai early Sunday morning. The safe transit of players is the utmost priority for RCB. They will undergo 6-day quarantine there before joining the team bubble," the source told ANI.