PAK vs NZ | Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series excluded from World Cup Super League
Today at 6:02 PM
Ahead of New Zealand's tour of Pakistan, both cricket boards have announced that the ODI series between the two sides will not be part of the World Cup Super League. The decision came after the DRS was made unavailable, as the PCB failed to find a technology provider to run the system.
The cricket boards of New Zealand and Pakistan have announced that the bilateral ODI series which is scheduled to begin on September 17, will not be part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Earlier, it was announced that the DRS will not be used in the series as the PCB and the official broadcasters failed to find an approved provider for the technology.
After further discussion on the issue, both boards have agreed that the ODI series to be played in the 2022-23 season will be included in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.
"As New Zealand will return to Pakistan in the 2022-23 season to play two Tests and three ODIs, the two boards have agreed that these 50-over matches will now count towards the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification," PCB said in a release.
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League consists of 13 members, with hosts India and the other top seven teams earning direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup. The bottom five will have to go compete in a qualifying tournament to go through. Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie or no result game, and zero for a loss.
Pakistan and New Zealand will contest in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi from September 17, followed by five T20Is in Lahore.
