KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India to strong positions in England, asserts Virender Sehwag

Jasprit Bumrah’s stellar spell at The Oval and Shardul Thakur’s all-round skills were a treat for India in the five-match Test series. But the biggest gain for India came in the form of the openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma was second only to Joe Root in the list of highest run-getters in the series, scoring 368 runs from eight innings with an average over 52. His partner, Rahul scored 315 runs from eight innings with an average of 39.37. Virender Sehwag stated that the performance of the openers strengthened Team India's hold in the Test series against England.