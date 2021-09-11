IPL 2021 | Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav reach UAE for IPL second leg

Today at 3:20 PM
An official statement from the Mumbai Indians’ confirmed the arrival of skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah to the UAE for the second leg of IPL 2021. The trio was a part of India’s squad for the Test series in England, which was cut short on Friday, September 11.
After the cancellation of the fifth Test between England and India in Manchester, owing to the covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, the players are now gearing up for the upcoming leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE.
Mumbai Indians, on Saturday, confirmed the arrival of skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah in the country. The trio and the family members returned RT PCR negative results on departure from the UK as well as upon arrival in the UAE.
“Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight,” the statement read. “The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL’s guidelines.
𝗖𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗔𝗜𝗡 Aala Re! 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 11, 2021
Welcome home, Ro, Ritika and Sammy 🤩#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/r8mrDocVvc
All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which came out negative as well.”
Meanwhile, RCB are making suitable arrangements for Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj and so are Chennai Super Kings for their contingent.
The competition will resume on September 19, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Rohit Sharma
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.