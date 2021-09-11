IPL 2021 | Does not feel like we were on a break, says Devdutt Padikkal ahead of UAE leg

Ahead of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021, RCB's Devdutt Padikkal has stated that it doesn’t feel like players are coming from a long break as there were a lot of cricketing actions during the period. He also stated that RCB could potentially bag the title this time around as they have a good squad.

With the second leg of the IPL in the UAE just around the corner, many cricket experts, players and fans have shared their thoughts and feelings. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal is one among the many who have recently shared their thoughts regarding the same.

Padikkal stated how it hasn't felt like a long break since the postponement of IPL 2021 in May due to Covid-19 surge in India and that carrying the momentum forward was the most important factor. The 21-year old also explained how RCB could potentially win the IPL this time around as they have an impressive squad.

“It is almost like we are continuing the tournament again, it does not feel like we have had a long break because we have had enough cricket. It does not feel like a huge break and it is just about continuing with the momentum we had in the first phase of the season,’’ said Padikkal in a video posted on the Twitter account of RCB.

“I would hope so. Everyone comes with the hope of winning the IPL, hopefully this is our year. We have a good squad and we have gotten good replacements as well so we look ready for the challenge.’’

Padikkal then went on to explain important to focus on the game while not getting distracted.

“In India, cricket is a huge festival and it is a religion. There is a lot of attention you get outside the sport as well so it is important you try to focus on the game, It is very easy to drift away and get distracted, so what i have tried to do is focus on the game and try not to look at the media because it is easy to get distracted by those things,’’ he added before signing off.

The second leg of the IPL in the UAE is scheduled to start from Sunday 19, September. The Chennai Super Kings will be taking on the Mumbai Indians during the opening match.