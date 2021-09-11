IPL 2021 | CSK trying to arrange commercial flight tickets from Manchester to UAE for their players

After the final Test match got cancelled due to uprising Covid-19 concerns in the Indian camp, Chennai Super Kings are trying to arrange commercial flights for their players in England. The second leg of IPL 2021 resumes with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in Dubai on September 19.

CSK players, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are currently in England as part of the Test series. But following the cancellation of the final Test match, the franchise is trying to fly the players to UAE for the IPL.

CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan stated that chartered flight is not a possibility anymore and thus they are trying for a commercial flight on Saturday.

"Chartered flight is not a possibility anymore. We are trying to get their tickets done for a commercial flight tomorrow. When they land, they will do six-day quarantine like the rest of the players," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

The players will get two days for preparation after their quarantine period if they reach UAE on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings, the three-time IPL winners, are currently holding the second position in the IPL 2021 points table.