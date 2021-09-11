IPL 2021 | Bairstow, Malan and Woakes withdraw from IPL second leg, PBKS rope in Aiden Markram

"They (Bairstow and Malan) won't be boarding the flight to UAE. One of the reasons for their pull out is the six-day quarantine which they didn't need to do earlier," a BCCI official told PTI on Saturday.

Bairstow has been a strong presence for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in recent years, partnering with David Warner at the top. Malan, the top ranked T20I batsman made his IPL debut in India earlier this year, for the Punjab Kings.

Woakes too, who had featured for the Delhi Capitals in the tournament’s first leg and picked up five wickets from three games, has opted out. The all-rounder was recently included in England’s T20 World Cup squad, after returning to the format earlier this summer after six years.