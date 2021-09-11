IND vs ENG | India denied James Anderson 'a final hurrah' at Old Trafford, says David Lloyd

David Lloyd has said that India might just have denied James Anderson a chance to play one final Test match at his home ground Old Trafford in Manchester. Notably, the fifth and the final Test between India and England was cancelled hours before its start on Friday, September 10.

James Anderson, Test cricket's leading wicket-taker among active cricketers, is currently 39, and discussions over his possible retirement are always round the corner. After the cancellation of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Manchester, it remains to be seen if the right-arm quick travels Down Under for the Ashes or hangs up his boots before it.

For now, former England bastamn David Lloyd is ruing the missed opportunity to witness Lancashire bowler's magic at Old Trafford - his home ground. However, he is also confident that the veteran pacer will not be bothered by it.

“It might be that India’s refusal to fulfil their commitment and play the final Test denied Jimmy Anderson a final hurrah on a ground which bears his name at one end,” Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"He might not make another England appearance at his home of Emirates Old Trafford, although if you know Jimmy, you will realise there will be no fuss. The lad’s from Burnley - they don’t do fuss.

“They’re tough people from his neck of the woods and he won’t want a fanfare.

"In fact, it tells you something about him that I wouldn’t have expected him to play in this game because he will have been in the red zone.

“But he’s a warrior and would have pushed himself forward once again, just as he has all summer, bowling an excessive number of overs because England cannot bat.”

Anderson was in top form throughout the series against India, taking as many as 15 wickets from the first four Tests. He had his say against Virat Kohli, much like he had done in 2014, dismissing him twice in the series. In fact, Ollie Robinson, the highest wicket-taker in the series, had also credited Anderson for his guidance after dimissing Kohli multiple times in the series.