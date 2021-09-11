IND vs ENG | I was sure about a twist in the end, quips David Lloyd on Manchester Test cancellation

After ECB confirmed the cancellation of the Manchester Test, former England cricketer David Llyod has stated that he was sure about a 'twist in the end'. Earlier, India had cancelled their training session on Thursday evening as the second physio Yogesh Parmar was tested COVID positive.

After all speculations on the final Test match between India and England, the ECB on Friday announced the cancellation of the series decider in Manchester. On Thursday, India’s second physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar was tested positive for Covid-19, and the training session in the evening was canceled. The BCCI and ECB held a serious discussion over the issue after few Indian players expressed their concerns about going into the final Test match.

In the meantime, former England cricketer David Llyod stated that he was sure about the match cancellation when Team India refrained from the practice session on Thursday evening. He further added that a team does not play if they do not practice as a team the day before the match.

“So, at 7 pm on Thursday when the announcement came from the ECB that the game was on, I said to Mrs Lloyd: ‘There will be a twist to this yet’

“What made me so sure? Well, when India didn’t turn up to practice earlier that day it showed their hand. It said to me: ‘We ain’t playing.’ You don’t play if you don’t practice as a team the day before,” Lloyd wrote on his exclusive column for Daily Mail.

Earlier, India head coach Ravi Shastri’s test result returned Covid-19 positive and he along with bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and lead physio Nithin Patel went to isolation. The former English cricketer reckoned that the rising COVID concerns in the Indian camp must have disturbed the players and other staff members.

“Rumours that the game wouldn’t take place have been circling since the end of the fourth Test and became more prevalent when India coach Ravi Shastri and members of the backroom staff tested positive for Covid,” Lloyd wrote.

A week before, Ravi Shastri along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli attended a book launch function in London. As per the reports, the BCCI was not informed about players and the head coach attending the function. Earlier, BCCI had warned the team to refrain from attending crowded functions. David Llyod is of the opinion that the players and the coach should have been more careful about such mistakes when they are amidst of a series.

“Should they have been telling somebody that they were intending to attend a book launch in London? Should they even have contemplated going in the first place?” he stated.

The ECB and the BCCI are having discussions to reschedule the match.