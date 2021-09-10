VIDEO | Jaskaran Malhotra becomes fourth cricketer to hit six sixes in an international match
Today at 9:59 AM
USA cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra has hit 6 sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea, in the second ODI, to become the fourth batsman to do so in international cricket. Malhotra also scored a brilliant unbeaten 173 off 124 balls to become the first USA cricketer to score a hundred in ODI cricket.
Malhotra slammed six sixes in the second ODI against Papua New Guinea to become the second player to do so in ODI cricket after South Africa’s Herschell Gibbs. Malhotra also notched up a brilliant 173 off 124 balls with 16 sixes and 4 fours. During his exuberant innings, he overtook South African legend AB de Villiers' record of scoring 162 while batting at No.5.
Malhotra smashed 6 sixes against Papua New Guinea fast bowler Gaudi Toka in the final over of the innings after scoring his first ODI century. The wicketkeeper-batsman also became the first American to score an ODI hundred. Malhotra joined three others who have achieved the feat at international cricket-South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs (2007) in an ODI, India’s Yuvraj Singh (2007), and West Indies’ Kieron Pollard (2021) in T20Is.
The first ball of the final over was hit over long-on for a huge six while the second one was hit over the covers. Malhotra went on to hit his third six of the over straight back over the bowler's head to bring up his maiden 150 off just 121 balls. Shuffling all across the wicket, he hit his fourth maximum over the ropes at long on before the fifth was sent flying over the long-off boundary. On the ball where the equalled the records set by three legends of the game, Malhotra shuffled across again and whipped the ball over deep square leg.
🏏WATCH! 6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣— USA Cricket (@usacricket) September 9, 2021
Jaskaran Malhotra makes history in Oman becoming just the 4th international cricketer after @hershybru @YUVSTRONG12 and @KieronPollard55 to hit 6⃣ x 6⃣'s in an over in his record-breaking innings of 1️⃣7️⃣3️⃣* vs Papua New Guinea today#WeAreUSACricket🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eZrMM9PLFS
