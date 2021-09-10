VIDEO | Jaskaran Malhotra becomes fourth cricketer to hit six sixes in an international match

The first ball of the final over was hit over long-on for a huge six while the second one was hit over the covers. Malhotra went on to hit his third six of the over straight back over the bowler's head to bring up his maiden 150 off just 121 balls. Shuffling all across the wicket, he hit his fourth maximum over the ropes at long on before the fifth was sent flying over the long-off boundary. On the ball where the equalled the records set by three legends of the game, Malhotra shuffled across again and whipped the ball over deep square leg.