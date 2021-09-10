VIDEO | Jamaica Tallawahs opener Kennar Lewis' gigantic six lands outside the stadium

Today at 6:19 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs opener Kennar Lewis on Friday slammed a gigantic six off Kadeem Alleyne which landed outside the Warner Park stadium in Basseterre in St Kitts. The wicketkeeper-batsman went on to hit 56 off 24 balls as the Tallawahs posted 211, winning the match by 55 runs in the end.
Kennar Lewis made best use of the conditions after his team Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and elected to bat first versus Saint Lucia Kings in a Caribbean Premier League 2021 fixture on Friday.
The hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 56 off just 24 balls to help his team post 211. The right-hander hit five fours and as many sixes during the course of his innings. While each of his shot had a stamp of class and authority over it, a maximum in the eighth over of the match, managed to put it on a pedestal above others.
Lewis picked a full length delivery from pacer Kadeem Alleyne early and dispatched it powerfully over the long-on and ouside the stadium.
WOW!!! Kennar Lewis hits one out of the park for the @OmegaXL hit from match 24. #CPL21 #SLKvJT #CricketPlayedLouder #OmegaXL pic.twitter.com/ujKplwVJSr— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 9, 2021
Later in the match, Saint Lucia Kings were bundled out for 156, losing the match by 55 runs.
Kennar Lewis was adjudged Man of the Match for his performance.
"I just stick to my basics and try to maximize during the powerplay. Behind the wickets, I can advise the bowlers if it is spinning or not," he said after the match.
