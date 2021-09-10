T20 World Cup 2021 | South Africa appoint JP Duminy, Justin Sammons as coaching consultants

South Africa have appointed former all-rounder JP Duminy as one of the two specialist consultants for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Duminy will be joined by Justin Sammons, who has previously coached the Johannesburg-based Lions and is now serving the North West province.

JP Duminy, who was recently appointed head of the batting department for the Lions, will accompany Justin Sammons as one of South Africa's two specialist consultants for the T20 World Cup. Sammons had joined the team's support staff as a batting consultant ahead of their ongoing limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. The pair is expected to fill in for Enoch Nkwe, who had resigned from the assistant coach role last month. "I would like to thank the Imperial Lions and the North West Dragons for making JP and Justin available to us where they are currently employed as the respective batting coaches," CSA Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said. "Justin previously worked with the Proteas during the first part of our current tour of Sri Lanka so he has already developed a good working relationship with the players. "JP is a perfect fit for T20 cricket. His record as a player speaks for itself and he will bring specific skills in all three disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding." South Africa's coaching staff is currently headed by Mark Boucher, with Charl Langeveldt and Justin Ontong sharing the bowling and fielding department roles respectively. Langeveldt did not travel to Sri Lanka, having recovered from Covid-19 only recently. The Proteas had named their 15-member T20 World Cup squad on Thursday, September 9, with Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris being the most notable absentees.