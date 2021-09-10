T20 World Cup 2021 | David Wiese named in Namibia's T20 World Cup squad

Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese has been named in Namibia's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. Namibia, who qualified for the tournament by finishing fifth in the 2019 Qualifiers, are placed alongside Ireland, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka in Group A.

Cricket Namibia on Friday, September 9, announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin on October 17. Former South Africa all-rounder David Wiese, who had played six ODIs and 20 T20Is for the Proteas between 2013 and 2016, was the most highlighting selection. Wiese, 36, qualifies to represent Namibia by descent since his father was born in the country. Namibia, who are making their T20 World Cup debut this year, overlooked Niko Davin and Christi Viljoen from their squad. All-rounder Nicol Loftie-Eaton, who has played three T20Is till date, has been included. Opener Jean-Pierre Kotze and spinner Zhivago Groenewald had earlier announced their retirement from international cricket. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side is hopeful that the youngsters Michael van Lingen and left-arm pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann will bring more balance to the team. Mauritius Ngupita has been named as a standby player in the squad. Namibia will face Sri Lanka in a Group A fixture on October 19 - their opening game of the tournament. Ireland and Netherlands are the other two teams in the group, and the top two will progress to the Super 12 stage. Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita