T20 World Cup 2021 | Bringing MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor is a masterstroke, asserts Salman Butt

Today at 3:57 PM
Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt is of the opinion that BCCI's decision to bring MS Dhoni onboard as Team India's mentor is a masterstroke. He further added that Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room will benefit the players, especially when they find themselves under pressure in the event.
The decision of BCCI to bring in MS Dhoni as the team mentor in the T20 World Cup has been appreciated by cricket experts and fans all around the world. India are keen to make use of Dhoni’s experience and success formula in the ICC tournaments.
Salman Butt, former Pakistan captain and opener, was extremely happy with Dhoni’s inclusion into the management and he termed the decision of BCCI as "masterstroke". He further added that Dhoni has played a major role in developing India’s current mindset.
“MS Dhoni has dealt with pressure and is someone who has won a lot for his country. Dhoni played a major role in developing India’s current mindset. Under him, India have won the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup as well. So, his presence will inspire the team a lot. When teams find themselves in difficult situations, such players can be of great help. Whoever was behind the move, it is a masterstroke," Butt said while speaking on his YouTube channel, reported HT.
The 36-year-old reckoned that Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room will help the players to handle pressure situations in the tournament.
“When an IPL match ends, we have often seen players from both sides, including seniors, gathering around him and chatting with him. Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room will definitely be a cushion for the players when they find themselves under pressure or in unknown situations.”
Dhoni’s first assignment in the mentoring role will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.