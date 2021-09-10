T20 World Cup 2021 | Bringing MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor is a masterstroke, asserts Salman Butt

“MS Dhoni has dealt with pressure and is someone who has won a lot for his country. Dhoni played a major role in developing India’s current mindset. Under him, India have won the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup as well. So, his presence will inspire the team a lot. When teams find themselves in difficult situations, such players can be of great help. Whoever was behind the move, it is a masterstroke," Butt said while speaking on his YouTube channel, reported HT.