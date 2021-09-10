T20 World Cup 2021 | West Indies recall Ravi Rampaul for T20 World Cup, Sunil Narine miss out

Ravi Rampaul, who last played a T20I for West Indies in 2015, has been recalled to the national side for the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The selectors have axed Sunil Narine from the squad while Sheldon Cottell and Jason Holder were named on the standby list along with Akeal Hosein and Darren Bravo.

Reigning champions West Indies on Thursday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE which is scheduled to begin on October 17. Ravi Rampaul was recalled to the national side after his brilliant performances in CPL. Roston Chase, who is uncapped in T20Is, has also been included in the side based on his impressive show in the CPL. Kieron Pollard will lead the side and Nicholas Pooran act as his deputy for the tournament.

Ravi Rampaul has so far clinched 17 wickets from eight games at an average of 13 in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. Spin bowling-allrounder Roston Chase has so far scored 281 runs from seven matches at an average of 70.25 with an impressive strike rate of 151.07. Speaking on the inclusion of Ravi Rampaul and Roston Chase, lead selector Roger Harper stated that both players have been very impressive in the T20I format and the team is hopeful of using their potential in the ICC tournament.

"Ravi Rampaul is a highly experienced bowler who performed well in the last CG Insurance Super50 Cup and the current Hero CPL to date," lead selector Roger Harper said in a media release. He will boost the team's wicket-taking options in the powerplay and the middle phase and will provide another option for the death overs," said Harper, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"Roston Chase has shown that he is a very capable T20 player. He performed well in the CPL in 2020 and has been outstanding in the 2021 edition so far. He has shown the ability to knit the innings together while still scoring at a fast rate with a low dot-ball percentage. He will be an excellent foil for the explosive players in the team."

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine was excluded from the squad and West Indies have named Sheldon Cottrel and Jason Holder as standby players along with Akeal Hosein and Darren Bravo. Legspinner Hayden Walsh Jr is the only specialist spinner in the squad, and he will be assisted by spin-bowling allrounders Roston Chase and Fabian Allen. Harper is hopeful that the Pollard-led side has got the potential to play good cricket and defend their world title.

"The squad is one with good depth and strength in all departments," he said. "There is tremendous T20 experience along with World Cup-winning experience which should stand the team in good stead. This squad is made up of many world-beating players who, once knitted into a world-beating team, will be extremely difficult to beat. I expect the team to do very well and with the rub of the green I think the team has a good chance of defending the title."

Squad: Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-capt), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Reserves: Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Darren Bravo