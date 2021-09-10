T20 WC 2021 | Rashid Khan steps down as Afghanistan Captain after the T20 World Cup squad selection

Minutes after announcing the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, Rashid Khan decided to step down as Afghanistan captain. His tweet, on Thursday, revealed that the ACB and selection committee did not obtain his consent in selecting the players for the tournament which starts on October 17.

Afghanistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced their squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Rashid Khan on his Twitter handle stated that ACB and the selection committee have not obtained his consent in the selection procedure. The spin bowler further stated that he has decided to step down as Afghanistan Captian. The 22-year-old was appointed as the Afghanistan T20I captain of the team in July this year.

"As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media," Rashid said in a statement on Twitter.

"I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It's Always my proud playing for Afghanistan."

Mohammad Shahzad, who had been suspended for one year in late 2019, was recalled to the side. Afasr Zazai and Farid Ahmad Malik were included as the two reserve players in the 18-member squad. Earlier, Cricket Australia had made clear that they will have to rethink playing the one-off Test against Afghanistan if the women’s team are not allowed to play. According to an ICC spokesperson, the board is currently monitoring the situation and will discuss Afghanistan cricket’s future.

"The ICC is committed to the long-term growth of women's cricket and despite the cultural and religious challenges in Afghanistan, steady progress had been made in this area since Afghanistan's admission as a Full Member in 2017," an ICC official spokesperson told ANI earlier in the day.

"The ICC has been monitoring the changing situation in Afghanistan and is concerned to note recent media reports that women will no longer be allowed to play cricket. This and the impact it will have on the continued development of the game will be discussed by the ICC Board at its next meeting."