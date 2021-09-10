T20 WC 2021 | Will benefit India if Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni can get on the same wavelength, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that if Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni get on the same wavelength, it will benefit India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He further added that he is praying there are no clashes between the duo regarding tactics and team selection which may have an effect on the team.

The BCCI appointed MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE. India are hopeful of using the experience and tactics of Dhoni who led India to win three major ICC trophies. Speaking on MS Dhoni’s addition to the Indian contingent, Sunil Gavaskar stated that the brilliant move of the BCCI will backfire if Dhoni and Shastri do not get along regarding the tactics and team selection. He further added that it will be an added bonus for the team if the duo are on the same wavelength.

"If there are disagreements between Ravi and Dhoni over tactics and team selection, then that may have an effect on the team. I am just praying there is no clash (between them). But if Ravi and Dhoni can get on the same wavelength, then it will immensely benefit India," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

Gavaskar recollected his memories when he was made India’s consultant in 2004, and how former coach John Wright was nervous about his inclusion to the team management.

"I was made a consultant of the team in 2004, that is the current term for mentor. John Wright was nervous, he probably thought I was going to take his place," said the former captain.

"But it is different here in this case, Ravi knows that Dhoni has no interest in coaching.”

Gavaskar is of the opinion that if Dhoni is thinking of taking up the coaching responsibility, he can do it after two or three years.

"There is no problem for becoming a mentor but I have been saying that for a former player to become a selector or a coach there should be a cooling-off period of two or three years from his retirement," he reasoned.

"You were part of the dressing room where there could be disagreements and arguments and you can do something against a player whom you perceived was against you. So if Dhoni wants to be a coach, it would be good for him to do that after two or three years."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the BCCI’s decision to bring Dhoni in for the mentoring role will be a big boost to the Indian team.

"Dhoni's appointment as a mentor will be a big boost for India. Under his leadership, India won the 2011 World Cup and before that the 2007 T20 World Cup. He has so much experience, knows everything. There was nobody more destructive than Dhoni when he was playing," he said.