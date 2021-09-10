T20 WC 2021 | Excited to have MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for T20 World Cup, asserts Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has stated that he is excited to have MS Dhoni as India’s mentor for the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to begin on October 17. Earlier, the BCCI on Wednesday announced that MS Dhoni will join the Indian contingent in the mentorship role for the ICC tournament in the UAE and Oman.

The BCCI, on Wednesday, had announced MS Dhoni’s addition to the Indian contingent in the mentorship role for the ICC World Cup in the UAE. Dhoni, who has a great record when it comes to ICC events, retired last year on August 15. His final game for India was against New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup. Known for his techniques and brilliance in the field, India are keen to use Dhoni’s experience in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India head coach Ravi Shastri has stated that he is excited to have MS Dhoni in the management. He further added that Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room will bring more confidence to the Indian players.

“The team couldn’t have asked for anything better. The BCCI has thought this out extremely well and put the plans in place. Having MS Dhoni in the dressing-room and the dugout will be a huge shot in the arm for the boys. It’s a great move,” Shastri told the Times of India on Thursday.

“We all know what experience he brings to the table. What more can the team ask for? When I first heard from the secretary, I was absolutely thrilled at the idea. In the end, it’s about India’s aspirations, not individuals. In that, we should look to put our best foot forward,” he said.

Cricket experts and fans are thrilled to witness the combination of Shastri and Dhoni in the team management. Dhoni’s vast experience in cricket and his 'winning formula' will benefit the team while heading into ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

“It’ll be a combination of fire and ice on the field, and off it. You have a coach in Ravi Shastri who doesn’t give an inch. Now you’ll have a mentor who’s a stark opposite and is known to be extremely calm. On the field, you have a captain who loves to be aggressive in his approach, and then you have a vice-captain who tends to be more introspective. These combinations will be great,” sources said.

Dhoni’s first assignment in the mentoring role will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.