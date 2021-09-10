IND vs ENG | India have let English cricket down, tweets Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and reacted to the cancellation of the 5th Test between India and England, saying that India have let the English cricket down. Hours before the start of the match on Friday, ECB confirmed that the match has been called off due to Covid-19 cases in India camp.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has blamed India for letting the Englaish cricket down after the much-anticipated Manchester Test match between the two teams was cancelled due to outbreak of Covid-19 cases in vistors' camp. However, he also pointed out that England cricket also let down South African when they decided to cancel the three-match ODI series after some players were tested positive. "India have let English Cricket down !!! But England did let South African Cricket down," Vaughan wrote in a tweet. India have let English Cricket down !!! But England did let South African Cricket down !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2021 The total lack of respect shown to the Cricketing fan that had travelled hundreds miles today to see the Test today is an utter disgrace .. Surely this could have been dealt with yesterday !!!! Even then I wouldn't have agreed with it … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2021 Earlier, Indian team had decide to continue the fourth Test at The Oval despite head Coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar testing positive for the virus. Later, on the eve of the fifth Test, assisatant physio Yogesh Parmar also contracted the virus forcing the Virat Kohli-led team to skip their final training session. BCCI also relased a statement on Friday afternoon and stated that the match was cancelled keeping in view the safety of the players. The board further added that an offer to reshedule the match has been proposed to the ECB.