IND vs ENG | Final Test to go ahead as scheduled after Indian players tested COVID negative

Today at 9:15 AM
The fifth and the final Test match in Manchester will go ahead as per the schedule as the test result of Indian players have returned COVID negative. Earlier on Thursday, assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar had tested positive for Covid-19 and the training session in the evening was canceled.
After Yogesh Parmar, India assistant physiotherapist tested positive for COVID, the Indian players were tested on Thursday and the results have returned negative. Earlier, the series decider was under threat after India canceled their training session on Thursday evening as the support staff member was affected by Covid-19.
An ECB spokesman on Thursday confirmed that the RT-PCR test for the Indian players had produced negative results and the Test match will go ahead as per the schedule. On Thursday, after the training session got canceled, the Indian players went into quarantine in their hotel rooms at Manchester’s Radisson hotel. The players will be moved to a separate floor in the same hotel and will stay in a bio-bubble until the series gets over.
Earlier, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was tested positive for Covid-19 and was directed to an isolation period of 10 or more days until he recovers completely. Lead physio Nithin Patel, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar are also under an isolation period and will not join the team in Manchester.
The final Test will begin on Friday, September 10.
